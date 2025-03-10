Liverpool, Madrid and Barcelona looking to complete Champions League job as they protect slim leads

MILAN (AP) — Defending champion Real Madrid, Liverpool and Barcelona all have one-goal leads to protect going into the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 this week.

For Madrid there is also city bragging rights at stake as it visits Atletico Madrid on Wednesday with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg, while Liverpool hosts Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday knowing it was fortunate to snatch a 1-0 win in France.

Barcelona also only has a 1-0 advantage over Benfica, while some other teams are feeling a lot more comfortable — with Bayern Munich having beaten Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 and Arsenal crushing PSV Eindhoven 7-1.

Smash and grab

Liverpool’s players don’t really care how they’re winning — as long as they continue to do so.

Arne Slot’s team had to withstand a barrage of attacks at Parc des Princes before a late goal from Harvey Elliott, who had only just come off the bench, saw it stun PSG.

That was only Liverpool’s second attempt on target compared to a whopping 28 for PSG.

The runaway Premier League leader had another poor performance on Saturday but still managed to come away with a victory over Southampton.

“It’s just about winning, not how we win. Sometimes you have to win dirty and today was one of them days,” Elliott said after that match. “I think we know that’s what winners do really: when times are hard, what do you do? How can you come up with something to win the game? Luckily this squad is full of them players.”

This week will be decisive for Liverpool’s treble bid as it plays Newcastle in the English League Cup final on Sunday.

“I think the best possible way to describe it is four finals, really,” Elliott said. “PSG away, really, really tough game, today was a really tough game, then again on Tuesday another tough game and then the final on the weekend.

“So, we just need to make sure that energy-wise we’re still there. We’re still fighting, we’re still hungry to achieve things this season, although it’s a very tough period.”

The loss to Liverpool was PSG’s first defeat since November and halted a run of 10 straight wins for the French team.

Madrid derby

This was supposed to be the year Atletico finally got the best of Real Madrid in the Champions League after losing two finals to its city rival and being eliminated the other two times they faced off in the knockout rounds.

Going into the first leg, Atletico was ahead of Madrid in the Spanish league and was also undefeated in the past four Madrid derbies.

But it is now on the verge of going out yet again to its neighbor.

Atletico has also slipped behind in La Liga after two late goals saw it lose 2-1 at Getafe at the weekend, while Madrid managed to grind out a 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was also able to rotate his squad and was further boosted by the return of Jude Bellingham. The England midfielder had missed three of his team’s last four games through suspension — including the first leg against Atletico.

Treble chances

It’s not just Liverpool which has its eye on lifting a trio of trophies this season.

Atletico, Real and Barcelona are also in the semifinals of the Spanish Cup and fighting it out at the top of the league table.

Leverkusen is also still involved in two trophies domestically. Although it would need something of a miracle to make up the eight-point deficit it has to Bayern in the Bundesliga as well as overturn a three-goal disadvantage in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Inter Milan, which won the treble in 2010 under Jose Mourinho, is in better shape. It leads Serie A, will face AC Milan in the Italian Cup semifinals and has a 2-0 advantage over Feyenoord going into Tuesday’s second leg.

Barcelona’s matchup against Benfica also takes place on Tuesday.

Arsenal is not the only English club that should feel confident going into Wednesday. Fellow Premier League side Aston Villa is also at home then and has a 3-1 advantage over Club Brugge.

The matchup between Lille and Borussia Dortmund in France is the only one that is level after they drew 1-1 in the first leg.

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer