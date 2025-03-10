Kings and Islanders hit the ice in non-conference matchup

New York Islanders (29-27-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (33-20-9, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings take on the New York Islanders in a non-conference matchup.

Los Angeles is 20-3-4 at home and 33-20-9 overall. The Kings have gone 14-4-1 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

New York has a 14-14-5 record on the road and a 29-27-7 record overall. The Islanders have conceded 187 goals while scoring 171 for a -16 scoring differential.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Kings won 3-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has 27 goals and 26 assists for the Kings. Trevor Moore has five goals over the past 10 games.

Bo Horvat has 19 goals and 24 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-3-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Islanders: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press