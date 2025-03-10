Capitals bring 4-game win streak into matchup with the Ducks

Washington Capitals (42-14-8, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (28-28-7, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Anaheim Ducks trying to build upon a four-game win streak.

Anaheim has a 28-28-7 record overall and a 15-14-2 record in home games. The Ducks are ninth in the league with 243 total penalties (averaging 3.9 per game).

Washington has a 21-7-2 record on the road and a 42-14-8 record overall. The Capitals are 39-1-6 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Capitals won 3-0 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has 17 goals and 30 assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Strome has 19 goals and 44 assists for the Capitals. Alexander Ovechkin has scored seven goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.6 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

By The Associated Press