Predators take on the Sharks after overtime victory

Nashville Predators (24-32-7, in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-39-9, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Nashville Predators after the Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 in overtime.

San Jose has a 17-39-9 record overall and a 9-19-2 record on its home ice. The Sharks have a 7-14-4 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Nashville is 24-32-7 overall and 7-20-4 in road games. The Predators have a 9-17-2 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season. The Predators won 6-5 in the last meeting. Filip Forsberg led the Predators with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Eklund has scored 14 goals with 34 assists for the Sharks. Tyler Toffoli has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Forsberg has 24 goals and 33 assists for the Predators. Steven Stamkos has scored four goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-5-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press