Allende scores to lead Miami past Charlotte 1-0 with Messi again watching from the bench

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Tadeo Allende scored 17 seconds into the second half and Inter Miami won its third straight match without Lionel Messi, beating Charlotte FC 1-0 on Sunday.

Messi has not played since a win over Sporting Kansas City on Feb. 25 because of what coach Javier Mascherano has called fatigue. Still, Miami fans shouted Messi’s name throughout Sunday’s match, hoping to get a look at the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner in action. He remained on the bench.

“For Leo, we thought at a point in the game to give him some minutes,” Mascherano said through an interpreter. “But as the game progressed with one less man, we thought the best (option) was to preserve him and not risk him in that case.”

Inter Miami won each of its previous two matches without him — a 4-1 win at Houston and a 2-0 victory over Cavalier FC in the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16. The second leg will be on March 13 in Kingston, Jamaica.

Catching Charlotte’s defense off guard Sunday, Tomas Aviles sent a long pass to Allende, who tapped it behind him to Luis Suárez. The veteran striker sent it back to Allende, who put Miami ahead with his fourth goal of the season.

Allende has been a difference-maker in his first season with Miami with a goal in each of his last four matches.

Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari was sent off in the 38th minute for committing a foul on Charlotte’s Wilfried Zaha outside the box on a goal-scoring opportunity. Backup goalie Rocco Rios Novo replaced sacrificed midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi and Miami played with 10 men the rest of the way.

Inter Miami has received an MLS-high three red cards this season.

Miami remains unbeaten in league play.

Charlotte lost its first league match of the season despite leading in time of posession, corner kicks — 13 to Inter Miami’s 2 — and total shots, 8 to 4.

“I think today we showed a lot of team spirit,” Mascherano said. “We need to continue in this way. I know that if we think that we are nice and beautiful, we are wrong. It’s a long season for us. We have a tough game Thursday. It will be difficult in Jamaica. We have to be ready. …

“In football, we have two ways: excuses or results. And we have to trust results.”

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

By ALANIS THAMES

AP Sports Writer