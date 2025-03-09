Chelsea beats Leicester 1-0 to rise to fourth in the Premier League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Chelsea moved up to fourth in the Premier League on Sunday after a 1-0 win against Leicester.

Marc Cucurella struck a 60th minute winner at Stamford Bridge after Cole Palmer’s first-half penalty was saved.

Victory boosted Chelsea’s chances of a return to the Champions League next season, moving it ahead of four-time defending champion Manchester City, which lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest a day earlier.

Tottenham battled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Bournemouth.

Enzo Maresca’s team took full advantage of City’s latest loss by edging out relegation-fighting Leicester.

Cucurella’s long-range effort was drilled low into the corner to beat Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

Earlier, Hermansen had been the visitors’ hero when diving low to save Palmer’s penalty in the 22nd. It was the first time Palmer had failed to score from the spot in the league in 13 attempts. His 100% record from his previous 12 was a league record, according to the competition’s stats provider Opta.

Spurs fightback

Son Heung-min’s late penalty completed an unlikely comeback after Champions League-chasing Bournemouth had dominated the chances at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Marcus Tavernier gave the visitors the lead in the 42nd and Evanilson doubled the advantage in the 65th, while Justin Kluivert also hit the post.

Pape Sarr’s miss-hit cross caught out Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and flew into the back of the net in the 67th to give Spurs hope.

And it was Kepa’s error – bringing down Son in the box – that led to the equalizer from the penalty spot. Son stepped up and converted.

