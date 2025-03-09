Golden Knights take on the Kings on 4-game winning streak

Los Angeles Kings (32-20-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (38-18-6, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -168, Kings +141; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights aim to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Los Angeles Kings.

Vegas is 38-18-6 overall and 15-3-1 against the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights have given up 166 goals while scoring 207 for a +41 scoring differential.

Los Angeles has gone 32-20-9 overall with an 8-8-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Kings have a 26-0-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season. The Kings won 5-2 in the previous meeting. Trevor Moore led the Kings with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Stone has 17 goals and 37 assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 26 goals and 25 assists for the Kings. Warren Foegele has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Kings: 4-3-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press