Anaheim and New York hit the ice for out-of-conference matchup

New York Islanders (29-26-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (27-28-7, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -119, Ducks -101; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks face the New York Islanders in a non-conference matchup.

Anaheim has a 27-28-7 record overall and a 14-14-2 record in home games. The Ducks have allowed 190 goals while scoring 162 for a -28 scoring differential.

New York has a 14-13-5 record in road games and a 29-26-7 record overall. The Islanders have a 10-2-1 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Ducks won the previous matchup 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason McTavish has scored 16 goals with 19 assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Bo Horvat has 19 goals and 24 assists for the Islanders. Kyle Palmieri has scored six goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Islanders: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press