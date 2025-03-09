Najar and Qasem each score a goal as Nashville beats Timbers 2-0 View Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andy Najar opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time, Ahmed Qasem scored his first career MLS goal and Nashville SC beat the Portland Timbers 2-0 on Saturday night.

After a series of short quick passes, Edvard Tagseth played a ball from the edge of the area to Najar for a low one-touch finish from the right side. The 31-year-old Najar, who played in Honduras last season, scored his first MLS goal since 2021 and Nashville’s first of the season.

Daniel Lovitz played an arcing ball-in from the left side to the 21-year-old Qasem for a header that slipped inside the near post to give Nashville (1-1-1) a 2-0 lead.

Portland (1-2-0) had just 45% possession and was outshot 23-9, 10-4 on target. James Pantemis had eight saves for the Timbers.

