Alonso Martínez, Hannes Wolf propel NYCFC to 2-1 victory over Orlando City

NEW YORK (AP) — Alonso Martínez and Hannes Wolf scored second-half goals to lead New York City FC to a 2-1 victory over Orlando City at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night.

Neither team scored until Martínez found the net unassisted in the 59th minute to give New York City (1-1-1) the lead. It was the second goal this season for Martínez, who had 16 last year as a rookie.

Luis Muriel pulled Orlando City (1-2-0) even in the 69th minute when he took a pass from Marco Pašalić and scored for the first time this season. Muriel had five goals and seven assists in 33 appearances as a rookie last season. Pašalić now has an assist to go with a pair of goals in his debut season.

NYCFC regained the lead two minutes later when Wolf used an assist from Julián Fernández to score for the first time this season. Wolf had five goals and eight assists last season — his first in the league. It was the first helper this season for Fernández and his third in nine starts and 33 appearances with the club.

Matt Freese turned away two shots in goal for NYCFC.

Pedro Gallese totaled six saves for Orlando City. Gallese saved two shots and Freese wasn’t tested in a scoreless first half.

Orlando City has scored a club-record five goals through three matches.

NYCFC earns its first victory under new head coach Pascal Jansen, who replaced Nick Cushing.

NYCFC leads the all-time series 10-7-10.

Orlando City travels to play the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. NYCFC will host the New England Revolution on Saturday.

___

