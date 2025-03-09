Jordan Morris becomes Seattle’s all-time goals leader, Sounders beat LAFC 5-2 View Photo

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Morris became Seattle’s career leader for goals scored, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi scored his first MLS goal, and the Sounders beat Los Angeles FC 5-2 on Saturday.

Morris scored his 87th career goal in the 77th minute to make it 3-1, moving past Raúl Ruidíaz on the club’s all-time list. Ruidíaz scored 71 goals in the MLS regular season for Seattle (1-1-1), two more than Morris, a 30-year-old Seattle-native.

Paul Rothrock scored from well outside the area — his first goal of the season — to give the Sounders the lead for good in the 57th minute at 2-1. Christian Roldan subbed on in the 71st minute and his goal in the 84th made it a two-goal lead. Albert Rusnák added a stoppage-time goal and two assists for the Sounders.

David Martínez scored his first goal of the season for LAFC (2-1-0) to make it 4-2 in the second minute of stoppage time. The 19-year-old midfielder scored four goals as a rookie last season.

Kossa-Rienzi scored in the 11th minute to give the Sounders a 1-0 lead. The 22-year-old won a long ball played ahead down the right side by Jesús Ferreira from LAFC’s Artem Smolyakov, cut back at the at the corner of the 6-yard box as the defender slid by and ripped a left-footed shot inside the back post and into the side net.

After Sounders goalkeeper Andrew Thomas mishandled a corner kick played in by Smolyakov, Nathan Ordaz had a one-touch shot blocked by Seattle’s João Paulo, but he slammed home the rebound from point-blank range to make it 1-1 in the 38th.

The 21-year Ordaz and Kossa-Rienzi became the eighth and ninth players to score a goal in the MLS this season after spending time in MLS Next Pro, a developmental league launched by MLS in 2022.

