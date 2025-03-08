Bayern and Leverkusen lose in Bundesliga before their Champions League clash

Bayern and Leverkusen lose in Bundesliga before their Champions League clash View Photo

BERLIN (AP) — Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich squandered a two-goal lead and slumped to a 3-2 loss at home to struggling Bochum on Saturday, but Bayer Leverkusen was unable to take advantage.

Leverkusen lost 2-0 at home to Werder Bremen — a team that had lost its previous five games across all competitions.

The Champions League weighed heavily across the league on a day of upsets.

Borussia Dortmund lost 1-0 at home to Augsburg, leading to a chorus of whistles from home fans before the “Black and Yellows” go to Lille for the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday. The teams drew the first leg 1-1 last Tuesday.

Also, Stuttgart was held to a 2-2 draw by Holstein Kiel, and Wolfsburg drew with St. Pauli 1-1.

Freiburg was hosting Leipzig later in a duel for Champions League qualification. Both need a win to keep pace with Mainz, which won Friday to boost its qualification prospects.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By CIARÅN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer