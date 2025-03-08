Kings take losing streak into matchup with the Blues

St. Louis Blues (31-27-6, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (31-20-9, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -185, Blues +153; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings will try to stop a five-game slide when they take on the St. Louis Blues.

Los Angeles has a 19-3-4 record in home games and a 31-20-9 record overall. The Kings have a +nine scoring differential, with 168 total goals scored and 159 given up.

St. Louis has a 16-13-3 record on the road and a 31-27-6 record overall. The Blues have a 26-5-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Blues won the previous matchup 3-2 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has 24 goals and 16 assists for the Kings. Warren Foegele has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Robert Thomas has 17 goals and 34 assists for the Blues. Zachary Bolduc has scored six goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-3-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Blues: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.9 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press