West Ham-loanee Cornet on song to rescue point for Genoa at Cagliari

CAGLIARI, Italy (AP) — Cagliari and Genoa shared the points in a cagey 1-1 draw in Serie A on Friday.

The home side came into the game after straight losses to Bologna and Juventus and only four goals in its last six league matches.

But it took the lead in the 18th minute when Nicolas Viola took a nice pass from Roberto Piccoli and finished coolly into the bottom corner.

Maxwel Cornet, the forward on loan from West Ham, equalized for Genoa two minutes into the second half with his second goal in four games.

The result leaves Genoa in 12th place and Cagliari in 15th, four points above the relegation zone.

