San Jose aims to end home losing streak in game against New York

New York Islanders (28-26-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-38-9, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks aim to end their three-game home slide with a win over the New York Islanders.

San Jose is 17-38-9 overall and 9-18-2 in home games. The Sharks rank 10th in league play with 235 total penalties (averaging 3.7 per game).

New York is 13-13-5 on the road and 28-26-7 overall. The Islanders have a 25-8-4 record when scoring at least three goals.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The Islanders won the previous matchup 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has 24 goals and 18 assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Anders Lee has 24 goals and 20 assists for the Islanders. Kyle Palmieri has scored six goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-5-3, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Islanders: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press