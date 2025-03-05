Colorado takes on San Jose after Lehkonen’s 2-goal showing

San Jose Sharks (17-37-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (36-24-2, in the Central Division)

Denver; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the San Jose Sharks after Artturi Lehkonen’s two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Avalanche’s 4-1 win.

Colorado is 19-10-2 at home and 36-24-2 overall. The Avalanche are seventh in league play with 201 total goals (averaging 3.2 per game).

San Jose has a 17-37-9 record overall and an 8-19-7 record on the road. The Sharks are 10-12-5 in games decided by a single goal.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Avalanche won 4-2 in the last meeting. Joel Kiviranta led the Avalanche with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lehkonen has 26 goals and 11 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has four goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

Tyler Toffoli has 24 goals and 17 assists for the Sharks. Mikael Granlund has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

Sharks: 2-5-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, four penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press