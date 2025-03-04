Kings take losing streak into home matchup against the Blues

St. Louis Blues (29-27-6, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (31-20-8, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings look to break their four-game losing streak when they play the St. Louis Blues.

Los Angeles has a 31-20-8 record overall and a 19-3-3 record in home games. The Kings are 26-0-2 when scoring at least three goals.

St. Louis has a 29-27-6 record overall and a 14-13-3 record on the road. The Blues have a -10 scoring differential, with 176 total goals scored and 186 allowed.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Blues won 4-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has 14 goals and 34 assists for the Kings. Kevin Fiala has eight goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Jordan Kyrou has 24 goals and 24 assists for the Blues. Zachary Bolduc has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.6 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Blues: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press