Nottingham Forest reaches FA Cup quarterfinals after Sels stops Ipswich in shootout

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Goalkeeper Matz Sels was the hero for Nottingham Forest as he saved the last penalty in a shootout to take his team past Ipswich Town and into the quarterfinals of the FA Cup on Monday.

The teams were tied 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra time and the first nine takers all converted their penalties in a nail-biting finale.

Then Sels dived to his left to stop Jack Taylor’s kick and guarantee Forest a last-eight tie at Brighton.

The shootout followed a gripping game at City Ground that was tighter than the teams’ Premier League positions suggested.

The home side has been the league’s surprise package and sits third on the table, above Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United.

But it was Ipswich, third-to-last in the league, that took the lead eight minutes into the second half when George Hirst converted a back post header.

Forest got back on level terms when Ryan Yates met Anthony Elanga’s inviting cross from the right and headed home.

Yates had a second goal disallowed just minutes later, and Callum Hudson-Odoi hit the bar with a long-range effort seven minutes from time. Although both sides pushed forward for a winner, especially in the end-to-end half hour of extra time, it went to penalties.

“It was the only penalty I was in the right corner (for)!” Sels said. “In penalties, one of the goalkeepers is going to be the hero. I am happy. Looking forward to the weekend now.”

