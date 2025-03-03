Juventus strikes twice in dominant second half to beat Verona in Serie A

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus survived a first half scare to come back and beat lowly Verona 2-0 and move into fourth place in Serie A on Monday.

Khephren Thuram, Federico Gatti and Randal Kolo Muani all had chances for Juventus in the first half and it almost went in a goal down at halftime but Tomáš Suslov’s spectacular 30-meter strike was ruled out for offside.

Instead, the home side was clinical in the second period and it got the all-important opener after 72 minutes.

Verona had all 10 men in the penalty box but the defense left Thuram unmarked and he elegantly stroked home Andrea Cambiaso’s cut back from the left.

Teun Koopmeiners scored the second a minute from time to secure a fifth straight Serie A win for the Turin club.

Juventus moved two points above Lazio. Verona was in 14th place, four points above the relegation zone.

