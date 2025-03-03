Ronaldo-less Al-Nassr draws at Esteghlal in Asian Champions League Elite

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was absent as Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia and Esteghlal of Iran drew 0-0 in the first leg of the AFC Champions League Elite second round on Monday.

It was a frustrating evening in Tehran for Al-Nassr without the 40-year-old Ronaldo, who has collected five UEFA Champions League titles with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Jhon Duran, signed from Aston Villa in January, came closest to scoring and former Liverpool star Sadio Mane had chances but Esteghlal goalkeeper Seyed Hossein Hosseini was in fine form.

“I am satisfied with the performance of the players,” Al-Nassr coach Stefano Pioli said. “It is important to remember that there is another game.”

The return match takes place in Riyadh on March 11, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals.

Elsewhere, Al-Wasl of the United Arab Emirates drew with Al-Sadd of Qatar 1-1.

