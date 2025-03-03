Maple Leafs look to keep win streak going, host the Sharks

San Jose Sharks (15-37-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (38-20-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -389, Sharks +303; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the San Jose Sharks as winners of five games in a row.

Toronto has a 38-20-2 record overall and a 20-11-0 record in home games. The Maple Leafs have a 14-3-2 record in games decided by one goal.

San Jose has a 6-19-7 record in road games and a 15-37-9 record overall. The Sharks are 6-15-3 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Knies has scored 23 goals with 17 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

William Eklund has 12 goals and 31 assists for the Sharks. Tyler Toffoli has scored five goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, 6.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Sharks: 1-6-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press