Kings bring losing streak into matchup with the Blackhawks

Los Angeles Kings (31-19-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (18-35-7, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings look to break a three-game skid with a win against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago is 18-35-7 overall and 11-15-3 at home. The Blackhawks are 10-17-6 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Los Angeles is 31-19-8 overall and 12-16-5 in road games. The Kings have a 13-4-1 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The matchup Monday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Blackhawks won 4-3 in a shootout in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Donato has 21 goals and 22 assists for the Blackhawks. Ilya Mikheyev has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Anze Kopitar has 13 goals and 34 assists for the Kings. Quinton Byfield has 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-6-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Kings: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 2.6 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press