David Da Costa, James Pantemis lead Timbers to 1-0 victory over Austin

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Newcomer David Da Costa scored his first goal for Portland off a set piece in the 79th minute, James Pantemis had four saves and the Timbers rallied to beat Austin FC 1-0 on Saturday night.

Da Costa found the net in his first start and second appearance in the league. Pantemis finished with his sixth clean sheet over 15 starts in two seasons with the Timbers (1-1-0). He had seven shutouts in 29 starts with CF Montreal in 2021-22.

Brad Stuver saved one shot for Austin (1-1-0).

Neither team had a shot on goal in the second half until Pantemis saved one by Besard Sabovic from outside the box in the 76th minute. Pantemis had three saves in the scoreless first half.

The Timbers were coming off a 4-1 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps in their home opener. Portland defender Kamal Miller missed the match against Austin after being tagged with a red card in the loss.

Austin, which was coming off a 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City in its home opener, was trying to become the sixth team in history to earn at least a point in three straight trips to Portland. The club earned a 2-2 draw in 2023 and notched a 1-0 victory last season.

Austin will host the Colorado Rapids on Saturday. The Timbers travel to play Nashville SC on Saturday.

