Dortmund beats St. Pauli 2-1 for back-to-back wins in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Serhou Guirassy scored again on Saturday as Borussia Dortmund secured back-to-back wins in the Bundesliga for the first time this season with a 2-0 victory at St. Pauli.

But it was far from impressive from Niko Kovač’s team, which bounced back from two defeats by routing Union Berlin 6-0 last weekend.

Dortmund failed to the threaten in the first half, while St. Pauli — which had failed to score in its previous three games — created the goal-scoring opportunities.

Guirassy scored his 14th goal of the season against the run of play in the 50th when he tapped the ball in from close range after St. Pauli defender David Nemeth blocked his first effort. The home team had failed to clear Yan Couto’s cross and Karim Adeyemi recovered the ball for Dortmund before playing Guirassy through.

Adeyemi made it 2-0 on a counterattack after a St. Pauli free kick in the 58th after a Marcel Sabitzer clearance.

Dortmund remained 10th, but was given a boost in its quest for Champions League qualification with Mainz coming from behind to defeat Leipzig 2-1 away.

All the away teams won in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Wolfsburg won at Werder Bremen 2-1 — the home team’s fifth straight loss across all competitions — Hoffenheim won at Bochum 1-0, and Borussia Mönchengladbach enjoyed a 3-0 win in Heidenheim.

Defending champion Bayer Leverkusen faced third-place Eintracht Frankfurt away later.

