Blues host the Kings after Broberg’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (31-18-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (28-26-6, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -115, Blues -105; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Los Angeles Kings after Philip Broberg’s two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Blues’ 5-2 win.

St. Louis is 28-26-6 overall and 14-14-3 in home games. The Blues have gone 24-4-2 when scoring three or more goals.

Los Angeles has a 31-18-8 record overall and a 12-15-5 record in road games. The Kings have gone 26-0-2 in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Thomas has 16 goals and 32 assists for the Blues. Colton Parayko has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 26 goals and 23 assists for the Kings. Kevin Fiala has scored seven goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press