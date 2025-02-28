Blackhawks bring losing streak into matchup with the Ducks

Chicago Blackhawks (17-35-7, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (26-25-7, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks, on a five-game losing streak, play the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim has a 26-25-7 record overall and a 14-12-2 record in home games. The Ducks have allowed 175 goals while scoring 148 for a -27 scoring differential.

Chicago is 17-35-7 overall and 6-20-4 on the road. The Blackhawks are 3-9-5 in games decided by one goal.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Ducks won the last matchup 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has scored 17 goals with 28 assists for the Ducks. Jackson LaCombe has two goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Ryan Donato has 19 goals and 21 assists for the Blackhawks. Ilya Mikheyev has scored three goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 2-6-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press