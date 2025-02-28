Senators take losing streak into home matchup against the Sharks

San Jose Sharks (15-36-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (29-25-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators look to break a five-game skid when they take on the San Jose Sharks.

Ottawa has a 16-9-2 record in home games and a 29-25-4 record overall. The Senators are 25-4-2 when scoring at least three goals.

San Jose is 6-18-7 in road games and 15-36-9 overall. The Sharks have gone 10-12-4 when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Senators won 4-3 in the last meeting. Adam Gaudette led the Senators with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Batherson has 16 goals and 30 assists for the Senators. Jake Sanderson has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

William Eklund has 12 goals and 30 assists for the Sharks. Will Smith has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Sharks: 1-6-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press