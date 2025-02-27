Ref reports ‘Die’ chants made at Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio in Copa semifinal View Photo

MADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad fans chanted “Die” at Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio during the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Wednesday, the match referee said in his report.

Referee José María Sánchez Martínez briefly interrupted the game in the 46th minute, and an announcement asking fans to stop the insults was made over the stadium loudspeakers and on the video screens.

Sánchez Martínez added in his match report released early Thursday that he was advised by Madrid captain Vinícius Júnior that fans behind one of the goals at Sociedad’s stadium were insulting Asencio.

The referee said the fans repeatedly chanted “Die, Asencio.” He said the chants stopped after the announcement over the loudspeakers.

Spanish media also showed images of what appeared to be a Sociedad fan making monkey gestures toward Vinícius, the Brazil forward who has often been subjected to racist insults in Spain.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti replaced Asencio with Lucas Vázquez shortly after the game was interrupted.

“I don’t think anybody likes when a stadium yells ‘Die’ at you,” Ancelotti said. “He was affected by it in that sense. He certainly wasn’t happy, so I decided to replace him because maybe his feelings could affect his performance in the match.”

Asencio is being investigated in Spain for allegedly distributing a sex video without the consent of those involved.

“There are other ways to condemn someone who may have done something,” Sociedad player Mikel Oyarzabal said. “This is not the right way. We condemn these insults.”

Madrid won the match 1-0 with a first-half goal by forward Endrick. The return leg at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium will be in April.

