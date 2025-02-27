Stars look to extend home win streak, host the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (31-17-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (37-19-2, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Los Angeles Kings looking to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Dallas has a 37-19-2 record overall and a 20-7-1 record in home games. The Stars have conceded 149 goals while scoring 192 for a +43 scoring differential.

Los Angeles has a 12-14-5 record on the road and a 31-17-8 record overall. The Kings have conceded 142 goals while scoring 162 for a +20 scoring differential.

Friday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Kings won the last matchup 5-4 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 24 goals and 32 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has 23 goals and 15 assists for the Kings. Warren Foegele has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.1 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

By The Associated Press