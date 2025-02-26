Sharks bring 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Canadiens

San Jose Sharks (15-36-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (27-26-5, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks aim to end their six-game losing streak with a win against the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal has a 14-12-4 record at home and a 27-26-5 record overall. The Canadiens have an 11-3-3 record in games decided by a goal.

San Jose is 6-18-6 in road games and 15-36-8 overall. The Sharks have a -66 scoring differential, with 151 total goals scored and 217 conceded.

The matchup Thursday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Canadiens won 4-3 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Hutson has four goals and 37 assists for the Canadiens. Brendan Gallagher has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Tyler Toffoli has 21 goals and 16 assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Sharks: 1-7-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press