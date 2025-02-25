Los Angeles hosts Vancouver following Moore’s 2-goal showing

Vancouver Canucks (26-20-11, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (31-17-7, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Vancouver Canucks after Trevor Moore’s two-goal game against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Kings’ 5-2 win.

Los Angeles has a 31-17-7 record overall and an 8-8-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Kings have conceded 139 goals while scoring 160 for a +21 scoring differential.

Vancouver has a 26-20-11 record overall and an 8-6-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Canucks have committed 225 total penalties (3.9 per game) to rank sixth in NHL play.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season. The Kings won the previous matchup 5-1. Alex Turcotte scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has 13 goals and 33 assists for the Kings. Kevin Fiala has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Brock Boeser has 18 goals and 17 assists for the Canucks. Filip Hronek has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press