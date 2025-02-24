Cloudy
Mallorca scores injury-time equalizer to salvage point at Sevilla

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Mallorca scored a dramatic stoppage time equalizer at Sevilla to salvage a 1-1 draw in La Liga on Monday.

The result moved both teams up the table, Mallorca to eighth, and Sevilla to 11th.

Sevilla goalkeeper Orjan Nyland dropped a hopeful cross at the feet of Martin Valjent and the Slovak drove in the ball through a sea of legs to rescue a point for the visitors.

Two Mallorca players challenged the Norwegian keeper for the flighted ball, but the referee allowed the goal to stand after a video review.

Sevilla took the lead in first-half stoppage time. The Mallorca defense failed to clear a chip into the box and the ball fell to Kike Salas, who volleyed in from close range.

