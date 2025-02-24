Sharks take losing streak into matchup with the Jets

San Jose Sharks (15-36-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (40-14-3, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -476, Sharks +361; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks look to stop a five-game skid with a win against the Winnipeg Jets.

Winnipeg is 22-5-3 at home and 40-14-3 overall. The Jets have a 20-6-1 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

San Jose has a 15-36-7 record overall and a 6-18-5 record on the road. The Sharks have a 6-15-2 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The teams match up Monday for the third time this season. The Jets won 4-3 in the last matchup. Kyle Connor led the Jets with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor has scored 30 goals with 40 assists for the Jets. Vladislav Namestnikov has one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games.

William Eklund has 11 goals and 30 assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has scored five goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 9-1-0, averaging four goals, seven assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Sharks: 1-8-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, four penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 4.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press