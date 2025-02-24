Sabres play the Ducks following Dahlin’s 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (25-24-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (23-27-5, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Anaheim Ducks after Rasmus Dahlin scored two goals in the Sabres’ 8-2 win against the New York Rangers.

Buffalo is 23-27-5 overall and 14-12-3 in home games. The Sabres have an 8-14-3 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Anaheim has a 25-24-7 record overall and a 12-12-5 record in road games. The Ducks have a 22-0-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Sabres won the previous matchup 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has 28 goals and 23 assists for the Sabres. Ryan McLeod has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Frank Vatrano has 17 goals and 15 assists for the Ducks. Mason McTavish has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 6-4-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.2 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Ducks: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

By The Associated Press