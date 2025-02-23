Odermatt edges Monney to win a World Cup super-G in another 1-2 for dominant Swiss men’s ski team

Odermatt edges Monney to win a World Cup super-G in another 1-2 for dominant Swiss men's ski team

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — It was just a 1-2 result for the stellar Swiss men’s ski team Sunday instead of a full podium sweep.

Marco Odermatt edged Alexis Monney by 0.28 seconds to thrill the noisy home fans and win a World Cup super-G one day after they were second and third, respectively, behind their teammate Franjo von Allmen in a downhill.

Von Allmen placed seventh Sunday, leaving the lower step of the podium to Dominik Paris of Italy, who trailed 0.39 behind yet another masterful run by Odermatt. The result was unofficial with low-ranked racers yet to start.

Odermatt, the gold medalist in super-G at the world championships this month, extended his lead in the World Cup overall and super-G standings.

The 27-year-old Swiss star’s 100 race points padded what already looks an unbeatable lead in the overall standings with one month left in the season. The three-time defending champion is 500 ahead of Henrik Kristoffersen, who does not race downhill or super-G.

Odermatt’s 45th career World Cup win — already sixth on the all-time men’s list topped by Ingemar Stenmark’s 86 — was his 15th in super-G. It came on the Nationale slope at Crans-Montana that will stage the next world championships in 2027.

He started wearing bib No. 15 and his winning run was the fifth change of lead in a compelling race. It might have been the sixth change but the No. 11 starter, Norwegian prospect Fredrik Moeller, skied out when unbalanced after landing the big jump near the finish of a fast run.

Despite the overcast weather conditions, race speeds were comparable to Saturday’s downhill in the sunshine. The fastest racer was Mattia Casse, the fifth-placed Italian, who was clocked exceeding 125 kph (77 mph).

The men’s World Cup moves on to Slovenia next weekend for a giant slalom and slalom at Kranjska Gora.

