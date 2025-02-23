Golden Knights bring win streak into game against the Kings

Vegas Golden Knights (34-17-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (30-17-7, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles has a 7-8-1 record in Pacific Division games and a 30-17-7 record overall. The Kings have conceded 137 goals while scoring 155 for a +18 scoring differential.

Vegas has a 15-2-1 record in Pacific Division games and a 34-17-6 record overall. The Golden Knights have gone 33-6-4 when scoring three or more goals.

Monday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Kings won the previous meeting 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has 13 goals and 33 assists for the Kings. Kevin Fiala has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Pavel Dorofeyev has 23 goals and 13 assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has scored seven goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press