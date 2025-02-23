Doughty’s 3-point game helps Kings overcome Hayton’s hat trick in 5-3 win over Utah View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Doughty had a goal and two assists to lead the Los Angeles Kings to a 5-3 win over Utah on Saturday night.

Kevin Fiala, Alex Laferriere, Trevor Lewis and Mikey Anderson also scored as the Kings improved their record at home to 18-3-2. Darcy Kuemper made 25 saves.

Barrett Hayton had his first career hat trick for Utah, which was looking for its fourth win in five games. Connor Ingram made 21 saves.

Doughty, who missed the start of the season because of a broken ankle, was back in action after playing for champion Canada in the 4 Nations Face-off and tied the game at 1-all 26 seconds after Hayton opened the scoring in the first. He had the secondary assist on Fiala’s power-play goal and sent a long clearing pass that Laferriere chased down to put the Kings up 2-1 late in the second. It was Doughty’s 16th career game with at least three points.

Doughty’s effort helped spoil Hayton’s first career game with multiple power-play goals and fifth career multi-goal outing.

Takeaways

Utah: Defenseman Sean Durzi returned after missing 52 games because of an October shoulder injury that required surgery.

Kings: Anderson, who was back in action after a hand injury sidelined him for four games before the break, scored an empty-netter with 1:30 remaining.

Key moment

Lewis got to the slot and put a backhand of Jordan Spence’s rebound through Ingram’s legs to give Los Angeles a brief 4-2 lead.

Key stat

The Kings have played a league-low 23 home games and are allowing 2.22 goals on average in those contests.

Up next

Utah hosts Vancouver on Sunday. The Kings host Vegas on Monday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press