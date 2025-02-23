Nashville’s Joe Willis, Revolution’s Aljaz Ivacic earn clean sheets in scoreless season opener View Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Aljaz Ivacic saved three shots for New England, Joe Willis stopped the only shot he faced, and Nashville and the Revolution played to a scoreless draw in a season opener on Saturday night.

Ivacic earns his first clean sheet of the season for the Revolution after notching four in 25 starts last season — his first with the club.

The 36-year-old Willis earned the 68th shutout of his career as he begins his sixth season protecting the net for Nashville and his 15th overall. It was his 50th clean sheet with Nashville. Willis had 14 clean sheets over five seasons with the Houston Dynamo and four came during his first four seasons — with D.C. United.

B.J. Callaghan earns a point in his first match as manager of Nashville. Callaghan was an assistant coach for the Philadelphia Union from 2014-19 and spent the past five seasons with the U.S. national team as an assistant.

Nashville is 1-0-3 in four all-time openers — also playing to a 0-0 draw with the New York Red Bulls to begin last season.

New England acquired Leo Campana from Inter Miami during the offseason as well as 23-year-old Norwegian midfielder Edvard Tagseth. Campana had 32 goals and eight assists in three seasons with Inter Miami.

Nashville travels to play the Red Bulls in their home opener on Saturday. The Revolution play the Columbus Crew in their home opener on Saturday.

