Sharks take losing streak into game against the Flames

San Jose Sharks (15-35-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (26-21-8, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks, on a four-game losing streak, play the Calgary Flames.

Calgary has gone 26-21-8 overall with a 9-4-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Flames have gone 7-12-3 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

San Jose is 4-10-2 against the Pacific Division and 15-35-7 overall. The Sharks have a 6-14-2 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. The Flames won the previous matchup 3-1. Jonathan Huberdeau scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huberdeau has 21 goals and 20 assists for the Flames. Nazem Kadri has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Tyler Toffoli has 20 goals and 15 assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has scored four goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Sharks: 1-8-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 4.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press