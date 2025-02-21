Argument over who takes penalty kick spoils Udinese win over Lecce in Serie A

LECCE, Italy (AP) — Lorenzo Lucca’s argument with teammates about him taking a first-half penalty scarred Udinese’s 1-0 win at Lecce in Serie A on Friday.

Captain Florian Thauvian is Udinese’s regular penalty-taker but Lucca grabbed the ball and pushed away teammates who came to discuss his decision.

There was a long delay before the spot kick could be taken as Udinese players remonstrated with the former Pisa and Ajax striker.

Lucca, however, held his nerve and made no mistake to slot his third goal in five games.

He was pulled off by the coach moments later, with nine minutes still remaining in the first half.

The result provided another valuable three points for Udinese, which, after a run of five matches without a win from Christmas to the end of January, was now unbeaten in its last four.

The result lifted it to within a point of ninth-placed Roma.

Lecce remained 15th, five points above the relegation zone.

