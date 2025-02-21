Ducks bring win streak into matchup with the Bruins

Anaheim Ducks (24-24-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (27-24-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -213, Ducks +176; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks aim to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Boston Bruins.

Boston is 27-24-6 overall and 18-9-3 in home games. The Bruins rank first in the league serving 10.8 penalty minutes per game.

Anaheim is 24-24-6 overall and 11-12-4 on the road. The Ducks have a -29 scoring differential, with 134 total goals scored and 163 given up.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has scored 28 goals with 40 assists for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

Frank Vatrano has 16 goals and 14 assists for the Ducks. Mason McTavish has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, four penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Ducks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press