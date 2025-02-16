Spanish league match briefly interrupted because of racist chants

MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao’s match at Espanyol in the Spanish league was briefly interrupted on Sunday because of fans’ racist chants.

The match referee activated the anti-racism protocol and stopped the game in Barcelona about 20 minutes in.

Athletic forward Iñaki Williams denounced the chants after the match, saying they were targeted at his teammate Maroan Sannadi. Williams has previously been subjected to racist chants at Espanyol.

The interruption on Sunday lasted about three minutes and a message was broadcast to fans reminding them about punishment under the law for such chants.

The game ended 1-1.

