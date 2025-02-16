Olympic champion Clement Noel leads the slalom at world championships after first run

Olympic champion Clement Noel leads the slalom at world championships after first run View Photo

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Olympic champion Clement Noel posted the fastest time in the first run of the men’s slalom at the Alpine skiing world championships on Sunday.

The Frenchman finished in a time of 59.23 seconds and saw only Loic Meillard come close as the Swiss skier finished 0.19 behind.

Norwegians Atle Lie McGrath and Timon Haugan were third and fourth and had to make up 0.64 and 0.70, respectively, in the final run later Sunday.

“It was a very good first run for me. Starting first is always a bit tricky but the feeling was good,” Noel said. “But the main work has to be done in the second run.”

Noel could give France its first medal at the worlds. The team has been without other main medal hopes Alexis Pinturault and Cyprien Sarrazin because of injuries.

Noel won the 2022 Olympic title but is yet to win a medal at the worlds. His best result was fourth two years ago, when he missed the podium by three-hundredths of a second.

Noel has won 14 World Cup slaloms, including four this season.

Meillard is aiming for his third medal after winning the team combined with Franjo von Allmen and placing third in the giant slalom.

It would be the eighth medal in total for the Swiss men’s team, which won three of the four previous events.

Haugan won the last World Cup slalom before the worlds in Schladming and also triumphed on the course in Saalbach-Hinterglemm when the venue hosted the World Cup finals last year.

Germany’s Linus Strasser was the only other racer to finish within a second of Noel’s time.

Defending champion Henrik Kristoffersen, who leads the World Cup season standings in the discipline, finished 1.59 seconds off the pace.

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, aiming for Brazil’s first-ever medal at the skiing worlds, was 1.51 behind.

Sunday’s race is the 11th and final event of the worlds.

___

AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/alpine-skiing