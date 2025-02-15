10-man Real Madrid draws at Osasuna after Bellingham red card View Photo

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Jude Bellingham was sent off and 10-man Real Madrid failed to hold its lead against Osasuna in a 1-1 draw in La Liga on Saturday.

Kylian Mbappé put Madrid ahead in the 15th minute with his 11th goal in as many league games.

But Madrid was outnumbered after Bellingham’s red card apparently for protesting five minutes before halftime.

The referee then awarded Osasuna a penalty after a video review and booked Eduardo Camavinga for stomping the foot of Ante Budimir in the box. Budimir slotted the 58th-minute equalizer past Thibaut Courtois to unleash celebrations at El Sadar Stadium.

The draw in Pamplona puts Madrid’s league lead in jeopardy. Atletico Madrid is two points behind Madrid before hosting Celta Vigo on Saturday. Barcelona can pull level with its top rival if it beats Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was also shown a yellow card early after he complained excessively for what he thought was a handball by an Osasuna player in the host’s area.

The decisions by referee José Luis Munuera will likely aggravate Madrid’s sense of grievance regarding the refereeing in La Liga. Following its loss at Espanyol, the powerhouse sent a scathing letter to Spain’s soccer federation to decry what it considered “adulterated” refereeing that favored other teams.

Next up for Madrid is a home game against Manchester City on Wednesday when it will try to make good on its 3-2 win in their first meeting of the Champions League knockout rounds playoff.

Mbappé had an up and down first few months while adapting to Madrid, but he has been scoring at ease in recent weeks and has 17 league goals, second only to the 19 by Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski.

Mbappé had an opportunity to bag an injury-time winner but Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera blocked his shot from an angle.

Osasuna, which beat Barcelona 4-2 in September when the Catalan club was leading the league, moved into seventh place.

Budimir’s goal let the Croatia striker equal an Osasuna club record of 57 career goals in La Liga, a mark set by Sabino Andonegui.

“It is always very special to enter the history of a club that is over 100 years old. I am very proud,” Budimir said.

