Kings in action against the Ducks following shootout win

Anaheim Ducks (23-24-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (29-17-6, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -288, Ducks +233; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Anaheim Ducks after the Kings defeated the Dallas Stars 5-4 in a shootout.

Los Angeles has gone 29-17-6 overall with a 7-8-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Kings have allowed 133 goals while scoring 149 for a +16 scoring differential.

Anaheim has gone 23-24-6 overall with a 5-10-1 record against the Pacific Division. The Ducks have a 21-0-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Kings won 2-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has 21 goals and 14 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Frank Vatrano has 16 goals and 14 assists for the Ducks. Mason McTavish has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press