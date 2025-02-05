Clear
55.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Shocks aplenty in French Cup as fourth-tier St. Brieuc ousts Nice in last-16 stunner

Sponsored by:
By AP News

PARIS (AP) — St. Brieuc, a team from France’s fourth tier, pulled off a huge upset in the French Cup on Wednesday by beating top-flight Nice 2-1 in the last 16 thanks to a goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

St. Brieuc will not be the only team from National 2 in the quarterfinals, with Cannes beating third-tier Dives-Cabourg 5-3 to advance.

It was night of shocks in the competition because Guingamp, from second-tier Ligue 2, defeated Toulouse 2-0.

The surprise results in the round of 16 began Tuesday when second-tier Dunkerque eliminated Lille, one of France’s teams in the Champions League, via a penalty shootout.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 