San Jose takes on Vancouver in Pacific Division action

Vancouver Canucks (24-18-11, in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-34-6, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks take on the San Jose Sharks in Pacific Division play on Thursday.

San Jose has a 4-10-1 record in Pacific Division play and a 15-34-6 record overall. The Sharks have conceded 202 goals while scoring 144 for a -58 scoring differential.

Vancouver has a 24-18-11 record overall and a 7-5-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Canucks have committed 211 total penalties (4.0 per game) to rank sixth in NHL play.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams play this season. The Canucks won 4-3 in the previous matchup. Elias Pettersson led the Canucks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Eklund has 10 goals and 28 assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Quinn Hughes has 14 goals and 45 assists for the Canucks. Pius Suter has scored three goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-8-0, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game.

Canucks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

By The Associated Press