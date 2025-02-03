Girona snaps four-game losing streak with win over Las Palmas in La Liga

MADRID (AP) — Girona beat Las Palmas 2-1 and ended a four-game losing streak in La Liga on Monday.

Both teams came into the game needing points after four matches without a win and Girona drew first blood after seven minutes. Abel Ruíz beat the visitor’s offside trap and coolly slotted the ball under the advancing goalkeeper.

The burly striker missed a chance to double the lead when his penalty was saved on the stroke of halftime. But Colombian winger Yáser Asprilla made it 2-0 after 79 minutes with a fine low shot from the edge of the box.

Fabio Silva scored a consolation goal three minutes later for the visitors.

Girona was seventh in the standings while Las Palmas was without a win since before Christmas and two points above the relegation zone.

