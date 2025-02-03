Canadiens take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Sharks

Montreal Canadiens (24-23-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-33-6, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens aim to stop a five-game losing streak with a win over the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose is 9-16-1 in home games and 15-33-6 overall. The Sharks have gone 6-13-2 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Montreal is 24-23-5 overall and 11-13-1 in road games. The Canadiens have a -23 scoring differential, with 151 total goals scored and 174 allowed.

Tuesday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has 18 goals and 13 assists for the Sharks. Mikael Granlund has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Lane Hutson has three goals and 34 assists for the Canadiens. Juraj Slafkovsky has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-8-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game.

Canadiens: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press