Stars play the Ducks on 5-game win streak

Dallas Stars (34-17-1, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (22-24-6, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars aim to keep their five-game win streak going when they visit the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim has a 22-24-6 record overall and a 12-12-2 record in home games. The Ducks are 21-0-2 when scoring three or more goals.

Dallas is 14-10-0 in road games and 34-17-1 overall. The Stars have gone 27-4-0 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Ducks won 4-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has 16 goals and 23 assists for the Ducks. Mason McTavish has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Mikael Granlund has 15 goals and 31 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

